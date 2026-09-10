Barry Melrose Played More Against Blackhawks Than Any Other NHL Team

The hockey world lost a great one on Wednesday night when Barry Melrose passed away.
On Wednesday night, the hockey world lost a Hall of Fame human being when Barry Melrose passed away at the age of 70. For as important as he was to the game of hockey at the rink, he was equally as important away from it. The way he loved the game was infectious.
Melrose was a player, coach, and legendary broadcaster for most of his life. As an NHL player, he played for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Winnipeg Jets, and Detroit Red Wings. Melrose, a defensive defenseman, scored 10 goals and 23 assists for 33 points in 300 career games.
Before that, Melrose spent time playing for the Cincinnati Stingers of the WHA. He also had stints in the AHL during and after his NHL career. Once his playing days ended, he made a name for himself as a coach with the Los Angeles Kings and Tampa Bay Lightning.
Melrose really captured the hearts of hockey fans through his career in broadcasting. In 1995, Melrose joined ESPN on a permanent basis as a color commentator. He was also a frequent contributor to NHL Network.
His stint as the Lightning head coach came in the middle of his broadcasting career, but it was short-lived. He returned to ESPN on January 1st, 2009, so he could cover the Winter Classic between the Detroit Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks at Wrigley Field.
He would continue his broadcasting career all the way through 2023, when he retired so he could spend more time with his family following a Parkinson's disease diagnosis.
Speaking of the Blackhawks, Melrose played against them as a player more than any other team. 23 of his 300 NHL games came against them, just edging out the Blues, who he played against 22 times.
1 of his 10 career goals came against the Blackhawks, as well. While he was playing for the Maple Leafs, he scored a goal on Tony Esposito on March 22nd, 1982. Stew Gavin assisted on the goal. On the same day came one of Melrose's 23 assists as well, as he helped set up a goal scored by Rocky Saganiuk.
Melrose had three total points against the Blackhawks in his career. The third was an assist almost a year to the day later, on March 20th, 1983. Melrose assisted on a goal scored by Peter Ihnacak against Murray Bannerman.
It is never easy to say goodbye to someone like Barry Melrose, but it is easy to think about how much good he did for the game we love. Cooler than cool.
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