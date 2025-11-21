Blackhawks Announce Return Of Legendary Black Alternate Jersey

The highly anticipated return of the Chicago Blackhawks' black alternate sweater is here. They will debut it for the first time on the ice on Black Friday (Nov. 28) against the Nashville Predators. That will be the first of seven times that they wear it in 2025-26.

Both of these games are being called "Blackout games" at the United Center, as fans are being encouraged to wear all black clothes to both.

“The long-awaited black alternate jersey returns this season as we celebrate 100 years of Blackhawks hockey, giving a nod to some of the greatest players to ever wear the sweater,” said Blackhawks Chairman and CEO Danny Wirtz. “Originally worn by Tony Amonte, Chris Chelios, Eric Daze, and Denis Savard in the 1990s-2000s, these jerseys defined an era and became a symbol of the grit, strength, commitment, and legacy that still holds true to today’s era of Blackhawks hockey.”

These sweaters were among the most popular alternates in the NHL from 1996-2009. Now, it will make its return to Chicago in time for the Centennial Celebrations. Fittingly, it will debut during the chapter that celebrates that time period.

“We’re not just revisiting our past," said President of Business Operations, Jamie Faulkner. "We’re reactivating one of hockey’s most striking visual statements. Our fans were part of making it an icon under the United Center lights. They’ve been asking for this moment, and we couldn’t wait to give this back to them as the next generation takes the ice."

In addition to the two games immediately after Thanksgiving, the Blackhawks will wear it during their Friday Night Hockey series, as well as one road game against the Vegas Golden Knights on March 14th.

People in Chicago have been waiting for this announcement for over a decade. Now, they can finally see the team wearing it and buy one for themselves. It can be found at the Blackhawks Store on Michigan Avenue, the Team Store at the United Center, and on CBHShop.com.

