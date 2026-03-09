Blackhawks Blow Lead Vs Stars, Lose Oliver Moore To Injury

The Chicago Blackhawks had a 2-0 lead over the Dallas Stars in the first period thanks to goals scored by Tyler Bertuzzi and Sam Rinzel. With a chance to sweep the season series from one of the best teams in the NHL, they gave themselves the early advantage.
On the first goal, Artyom Levshunov collected the puck at the point, skated in a bit, and made an incredibly wise shot-pass to Tyler Bertuzzi, who tipped it home. On the Rinzel goal, he found the puck in the slot thanks to a great play by Oliver Moore and rifled it into the net.
Moore took a hit to make a play and immediately went to the dressing room. He did not return. That is the type of speed that you miss when it’s removed from the lineup.
After that, the Dallas Stars started to take over. Before the Blackhawks could escape the first period with a two-goal lead, Nathan Bastian scored to get the Stars on the board. That 2-1 held through the first intermission, and there was no scoring at all in the second.
Entering the third period, the Stars had a 22-10 shot advantage, indicating that the Blackhawks needed to be much better if they wanted to win the hockey game.
You could feel a Dallas goal coming, and Mavrik Bourque’s 13th of the season knotted things at two just 42 seconds into the third period. At 9:40, the Stars took their first lead of the game with Justin Hryckowian’s 10th of the year.
Just when it seemed completely hopeless for the Hawks, Connor Bedard scored with Arvid Soderblom on the bench to tie the game. In his 200th career NHL game, he put on a show with the extra attacker on the ice.
Overtime was required, but the Stars made sure to complete their comeback as Miro Heiskanen won it 22 seconds into the extra period. Dallas narrowly avoided being swept by a young Chicago team, but they found a way in the end.
It doesn’t feel good for these players to lose, but they will look back on a 2-0-1 performance against the Dallas Stars as a highlight of the season. That will be especially true if the Stars reach their potential in the playoffs.
The only update that Jeff Blashill had on Moore's injury is that he won't be available for Monday's home game.
Watch Every Chicago Goal
What’s Next For The Blackhawks?
The Blackhawks will be back in action again on Monday night when they take on the Utah Mammoth. This is their one game at the United Center this week before leaving for two games out west.
