Blackhawks Can Afford To Give Ilya Mikheyev Money, But Not Term

The Chicago Blackhawks are likely to lose Ilya Mikheyev to free agency, but it is more about term than money.
The Chicago Blackhawks have one free agent who will be coveted right when July 1st hits. That is forward Ilya Mikheyev, who raised his stock during his two years with the Hawks.
Mikheyev is an elite penalty-killing forward, and he defends well at even strength. On the offensive side of the puck, he contributes like an above-average bottom-six forward as well. Players like him aren't easy to find.
In 157 games played with the Blackhawks, Mikheyev had 38 goals and 32 assists for 70 points. Establishing himself as a 20-goal scorer with absolutely no power play time and all of the things he does defensively, including penalty killing, makes him an attractive player that every team would like to add.
On Monday, Kevin Weekes of ESPN and NHL Network reported that Mikheyev is going to get a mid-term contract in the $5 million range.
It is not the money that will keep Mikheyev from staying in Chicago; it is the term. The Blackhawks, with all of their young talent in the organization, don't want to block anyone from regular playing time. They have plenty of cap space, but they don't want to commit more than a couple of years to a player over 30.
If Mikheyev was okay with a two or maybe even three-year deal, he may be destined to be in Chicago. His wanting more than that likely means he will play for a new team in 2026-27.
Letting Mikheyev go is going to impact their entire forward group. Their team speed and penalty kill will take a hit, and anywhere from 17-20 goals at even strength will disappear.
Some players could come in and take that role on and do well, but it will have to be proven over time. It's a tough situation to be in for both the team and player because he is an undisputable fit on the ice.
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