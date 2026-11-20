Chicago Blackhawks
616 Members•3,389 Posts
Nov 20, 2026 3:33 AMPublished Nov 20, 2026 3:33 AM
The Chicago Blackhawks were defeated by the Columbus Blue Jackets at the United Center on Thursday night.
The Chicago Blackhawks have played a little bit better since their organization shaking 9-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes last week. Their last time out, a 6-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs, was a solid team effort where everyone did their part.
In the victory, however, disaster struck as Connor Bedard was injured. He injured the shoulder that he hurt last season, but not the one he had surgery on over the summer. Now, the team is weighing options for him going forward. It will either be rehab or surgery.
The message being sent to the team is the same one that was sent when he first went down early in the third period. Everyone else has to step up. There are certain players who you know will be relied on for extra offense, but it has to be a team effort when a guy on pace for 100 points is removed from the lineup for an extended period of time.
Their first game without him came on Thursday. It was a home match against Columbus in a battle between the 30th- and 31st-place teams. It was one of the many "Landon DuPont Bowls" that the Blackhawks will play in this season.
Related stories
It took the Blackhawks no time to go down 1-0. Before the game was two minutes old, Zach Werenski made it 1-0 with a perfectly placed shot to beat Spencer Knight. When you give an elite player like that a lane to the net, he's going to make you pay.
At 15:54, the Blue Jackets extended their lead to 2-0 thanks to a snipe show from Kent Johnson. Zach Werenski earned his second point of the night on this goal, which continued a rather dominant period for Columbus.
To say it was an unimpressive period for the Blackhawks would be an understatement. They had a handful of chances that forced Cam Talbot to make a save, but not enough to make it too competitive. After one, shots on goal favored the Blue Jackets 17-7.
In the second period, Frank Nazar got the Blackhawks on the board with a power-play goal at 11:58. This was Nazar's 11th of the season. He is just 4 shy of his career high, which was set last season. It's not even December yet, so he should go well past that total.
The good vibes didn't last at the United Center, though, as Columbus responded with a power-play goal of their own two minutes later. Matthew Knies scored his 5th of the season. This 3-1 lead held through the second intermission. The period was a bit more even, but it took a little push by the Blackhawks at the end to make that happen.
In the final frame, the Blackhawks scored the next goal. Cole Smith took one up the wing and sniped it past Talbot for his second of the season. This goal that brought the Blackhawks within one also made it 4 straight multi-point games for Rinzel as he assisted on both goals. That's 12 points in his last 9 games played.
From there, the Blackhawks played their best period. They controlled most of the play, had plenty of chances to tie the game, and made the game difficult for Blue Jackets defenders trying to hang on.
The effort was not enough, however, as the Blue Jackets skated out of the United Center with the 4-2 victory. It was Adam Fantilli who threw one into the empty net to seal the deal for Columbus. It was a valiant effort to get the game tied, but it was too little, too late for Chicago.
In goal, Spencer Knight made his 13th start in as many home games. He was excellent as he gave his chance to win a game that they were outplayed, but they couldn't get that one extra goal.
Watch Every Chicago Goal
What’s Next For The Blackhawks?
The Chicago Blackhawks will not hit the road for three games out west. That trip will start with a Saturday game against the Calgary Flames.
Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay updated on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive, and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
2
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy