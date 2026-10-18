Blackhawks Can't Win 3rd In A Row, Lose To Stars 4-0

Chicago Blackhawks
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Oct 18, 2026 1:39 AMPublished Oct 18, 2026 1:39 AM
The Dallas Stars came to the United Center and defeated the Chicago Blackhawks.
CHICAGO - The Chicago Blackhawks were at the United Center for Saturday night hockey against the Dallas Stars. After winning two in a row, both at home, the Blackhawks came in feeling good about their game.
The Stars came in after a lackluster 3-3-1 start to their season, looking to get back on track. Their record is better than Chicago's, but they have legitimate Stanley Cup aspirations, with a roster loaded with stars at every position, so expectations are different.
It was an interesting first period. For most of it, the Dallas Stars controlled play. Jason Robertson scored a goal at one point to give the Stars a 1-0 lead, but it was reviewed and waved off for offside. The scoreless tie went through the first intermission.
In the second period, Robertson didn't miss his chance to score one that counts. While on the power play, he made it 1-0 at 15:02. Robertson finished off a pretty passing play with Mikko Rantanen and Thomas Harley for the goal.
At 5:50 in the middle frame, Artuu Hyry scored to give the Stars a 2-0 lead. With the way the Stars have been controlling the game, this definitely became a tough hill to climb for the Blackhawks. Hyry's goal came off a neat feed from Sam Steel on a 2-on-1.
The 2-0 lead that the Dallas Stars built up held through the second intermission. It would have been worse if it weren't for Spencer Knight; things would likely have been worse for the Blackhawks through two.
Hyry wasn't done there. Shortly into the third period, he scored his second of the game on a nifty backhand shot that beat Knight. Later in the third, Roope Hintz made it 4-0 with a snipe. That did it for the Blackhawks.
The 4-0 score became the final at the end of regulation, and Chicago's winning streak ended at two.
Watch Every Chicago Goal
The Chicago Blackhawks didn't score a goal in the loss. There were some chances, but nothing was able to beat Jake Oettinger, who now has three shutouts. In fact, all three of his wins were shutouts.
What’s Next For The Blackhawks?
The Chicago Blackhawks are now going to be off game action for 6 days. This gives them plenty of time to rest, practice, and come back ready for a long stretch of games against good teams. Next Friday, they will face the Montreal Canadiens. This will be the first time in 2026-27 that the Blackhawks wear their black alternate sweaters.
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