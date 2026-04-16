Blackhawks Chairman Danny Wirtz Announces Contract Extension For GM Kyle Davidson

“I am extremely grateful for the support that Danny Wirtz has shown me these last four years," Davidson said of the extension. "His commitment to our shared vision for the future of the Blackhawks has been vital to the success we’ve seen as we’ve worked to build our roster into a team that can compete for years to come. We still have lots of work to do as we strive to bring the Stanley Cup back to Chicago, and I’m excited to continue building a team that our fans can be proud of.”