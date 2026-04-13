Blackhawks Clinch Second-Best Draft Lottery Odds With Flames Sunday Night Loss

The Chicago Blackhawks have clinched the second-best draft lottery odds.
With the Calgary Flames 4-1 victory over the Utah Mammoth on Sunday night, the Chicago Blackhawks have clinched the second-best draft lottery odds.
No matter what happens in the lottery, the Blackhawks can select no later than 4th overall, which means an elite prospect will be coming to Chicago once again.
No. 1: 13.5%
No. 2: 14.1%
No. 3: 30.7%
No. 4: 41.7%
Chicago will now select in the top four for the fourth year in a row. It was Connor Bedard first overall in 2023, Artyom Levshunov 2nd overall in 2024, and Anton Frondell 3rd overall in 2024.
There were other first-round picks involved as well during those years, but those three were all selected in the top three.
The Vancouver Canucks are the only team lower than the Blackhawks in the standings, and there is no catching them. They will enter Monday with 56 points, which is 14 short of the Blackhawks.
If Chicago ends up with the first or second pick, it will be hard to ignore Gavin McKenna and Ivar Stenberg. Beyond that, there are a variety of players that they will consider with the selection. Trades may even be on the table after so many years of stockpiling picks and prospects.
With their seed in the draft lottery rankings set in stone, winning either (or both) of their final two games won't hurt their chances of claiming the first overall pick.
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