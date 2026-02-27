Blackhawks D-Man Makes THN's New Trade Board

With the 2026 NHL trade deadline right around the corner, Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy has been named one of the league's top trade candidates by The Hockey News' main site.
The Hockey News' main site released their NHL Trade Deadline Board on Friday. In it, they ranked the top 25 trade candidates with the deadline being one week away.
One Chicago Blackhawks player made THN's trade board, as Connor Murphy was given the No. 13 spot.
With Murphy being one of the top defenseman trade candidates in the NHL right now, it is not surprising in the slightest that he has made THN's trade board. He has the potential to generate plenty of interest leading up to the deadline, as contenders are always looking for steady right-shot defensemen with size.
With the Blackhawks having so many young defensemen in their system and Murphy being a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), now seems like the perfect time for the Blackhawks to move him. This is especially so when noting that he has the potential to land the Blackhawks a second-round pick or more in a move.
If the Blackhawks do end up moving Murphy, he is a player who deserves all the respect in the world from Chicago fans. The 32-year-old defenseman has been an important part of the Blackhawks' blueline for nine seasons now and has been a good veteran in their room.
It will be interesting to see what happens with Murphy leading up to the deadline. He is certainly a player to watch from here.