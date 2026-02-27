NHL Trade Deadline Board: 25 Players To Keep An Eye On

If it were any likelier that Kyrou would get traded, he would be at the top of this list. The 27-year-old should be entering his prime years, but he's had a bit of an off year as the Blues struggle overall. His average ice time has dropped as well. With three 70-point seasons under his belt, the asking price would be very high, making Kyrou a likelier off-season trade candidate instead if the Blues want to make a hockey trade.