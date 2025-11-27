Blackhawks Defenseman Artyom Levshunov Has His First Career NHL Goal

It's been a long time coming, and there have been plenty of chances, but Artyom Levshunov has finally scored his first career NHL goal.

Connor Bedard sent one cross-ice pass to Levshunov, who made a brilliant move for his first. Levshunov has created a ton of offense in his young NHL career, and he's hit a couple of posts along the way, but this long-anticipated goal is finally in the books.

Colton Dach also earned an assist on the goal scored by Levshunov. It was a youthful goal all around, with every player involved being someone who could be around for a long time.

It was a big goal at the time of the game as well. Levshunov made it 3-2 in favor of the Blackhawks, not long after the Wild evened it up after being down 0-2.

This is a weight off the shoulders of Levshunov. Although he is a defenseman, he will need to provide some offense to reach his true potential. Now that this one is behind him, he can focus on playing hockey the right way, which will lead to plenty of goals.

The game can be heard locally on AM 720 WGN in the Chicagoland area. To view this game, it can be found on ESPN+ or Hulu. The puck will drop at 7:30 PM CT.

