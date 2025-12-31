Blackhawks End 2025 With 3-2 Shootout Loss To Islanders

CHICAGO - The Chicago Blackhawks took on the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. This was their first look at the 2025 first overall pick, Matthew Schaefer, as he came to town for his only visit this season.

After their last game, the 7-3 debacle against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday, the team was looking for a rebound. Another game without Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar didn't make anything easier.

Early in the game, it looked like it was going to be more of the same for Chicago. They allowed a goal to Calum Ritchie at 2:56 of the first period. Another multi-goal loss felt probable. Just under 10 minutes of game clock later, Bo Horvat added to that feeling with his 21st of the season to make it 2-0.

A lot of time went on from there without any scoring. There were a handful of good chances and goalposts, but nothing went in for a while. That is, until 15:31 of the second period when Teuvo Teravainen scored to cut the Islanders' lead in half. Artyom Levshunov and Oliver Moore made a great passing play to Teravainen, who shot the puck into the net.

The Blackhawks were awarded a power play opportunity late in the second period, which gave them some life to end the middle frame. With 2.2 seconds remaining, Nick Lardis blasted a perfect pass from Oliver Moore into the net to tie the game. That set up a very interesting third period.

There was no scoring in the third period, so each team earned a standings point by going to overtime. With 2:17 remaining in the extra period, Artyom Levshunov handed the Islanders a power play with a tripping penalty.

With nothing going for New York with the man-advantage, the game went to a shootout. Bo Horvat scored the only goal that the Islanders needed as the Blackhawks went 0-3. The final score of 3-2 ends the calendar year with a loss for Chicago.

In the loss, the Blackhawks lost Jason Dickinson to an injury. He didn't come out to start the second period and never returned. After the game ended, head coach Jeff Blashill said that he was day-to-day. He could miss Thursday's game, but he is not ruled out either.

Without Dickinson, the Blackhawks are down their top three centers. It is not an easy issue to navigate, but other players must step up when these things happen.

Watch Every Chicago Goal

What’s Next For The Blackhawks?

The Blackhawks are back in action on Thursday night. Their first game of 2026 is against the Dallas Stars at the United Center. After dropping a decision to the Blackhawks last week in Dallas, the Stars are going to come out ready to play.

Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay updated on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.