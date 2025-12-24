Blackhawks Enter Holiday Break On Seven Straight Losses

CHICAGO - With a break looming, the Chicago Blackhawks welcomed in the Philadelphia Flyers for a tilt at the United Center on Tuesday night.

Losers of six straight games, all in regulation, the Blackhawks entered this game in last place in the entire National Hockey League. A couple of key injuries are contributing to the struggles, but the Blackhawks are looking for a win in any way that they can get it.

Without Connor Bedard and now Frank Nazar, the Blackhawks are a team struggling to gain the offensive zone cleanly, make plays offensively if they do find possession in the zone, and, of course, perhaps most important, score goals.

By the time the game was half over, the Hawks were down 2-0 thanks to goals scored by Travis Konecny and Noah Cates. Going down 2-0 is never a recipe for success, but it gets even harder when the team down is already struggling to find the back of the net.

With 1:30 remaining in the middle frame, however, Ryan Donato threw one into traffic, and it found twine. This 4-on-4 goal put the Blackhawks back within one heading into the third period.

The confidence seemed to be back in their game during the third, as they controlled play for a large portion of it. They were never able to find the back of the net again, though, and a Flyers empty net goal sealed the deal. This 3-1 defeat is the Blackhawks' 7th straight loss.

Spencer Knight did his job keeping the Blackhawks in it, but the team in front of him didn't provide enough on the scoresheet to make an impact. He finished the game with 23 saves on 25 shots. One of the goals he gave up was at even strength, and one was a power play goal.

This was a much better game played for the Blackhawks as they defended better and didn't give up nearly as much as they did during their eastern Canadian road trip, but the slump continues due to poor execution on offense.

Watch Every Chicago Goal

What’s Next For The Blackhawks?

The Chicago Blackhawks, along with the rest of the National Hockey League, will observe a three-day break on December 24th, 25th, and 26th. Action will resume on Saturday, December 27th. The Blackhawks will head down south to take on the Dallas Stars.

