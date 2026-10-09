Blackhawks Fall 4-1 To Islanders Despite Playing A Solid Road Game

Chicago Blackhawks
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Oct 9, 2026 2:50 AMPublished Oct 9, 2026 2:50 AM
The Chicago Blackhawks played a solid road game, but they still remain winless away from home after this 4-1 defeat.
After Patrick Kane's return to Chicago on Tuesday night, the vibes were high. The team finally won their first of the season, and it was a restart of sorts. After one at home, they had to hit the road, which was a spot for a letdown.
People are going to look at the box score and see that the Chicago Blackhawks lost 4-1 to the New York Islanders and think it was just another ugly loss. However, that doesn't tell the whole story.
The Blackhawks have had some ugly road losses so far this season, but this wasn't one of them. They actually played the Islanders well, especially being away from the United Center.
Chicago led in shots on goal, including at even strength, and was simply beaten by Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin. The all-star goalie is off to a tremendous start, and he had another stellar performance on Thursday night against the Blackhawks.
It would have been a shutout for Sorokin, but Frank Nazar beat him once late in the third period after Patrick Kane found him with a great pass. Normally, if you play the way the Blackhawks did in this one, you win.
Before Nazar scored the goal to get the Blackhawks on the board, it was a 3-0 lead for the Islanders. Bo Horvat scored with a minute left in the first period, and two goals in roughly three minutes early in the second period put the Blackhawks in a hole they were unable to dig out of. Horvat's second goal of the game was an empty-netter to seal it.
Arvid Soderblom was in net for Chicago. He would tell you that he needs to be better, but it's hard to place it completely on him. The goalie on the other side was a wall, and that changed the outcome of the game. The Islanders' skaters, in turn, capitalized on their chances when they were there.
Watch Every Chicago Goal
Frank Nazar Penalty
Not only did Frank Nazar score a goal, but he found himself at the center of controversy at the end of the game. He earned a five-minute major and a 10-minute misconduct for his hit on Bo Horvat at 18:27 in the third. Only time will tell if he gets a call from the league.
What’s Next For The Blackhawks?
The Chicago Blackhawks are headed back home after this one-off in New York. They will face the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes at the United Center on Saturday night.
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