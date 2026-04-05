Blackhawks First-Round Pick Sacha Boisvert Has His First Career NHL Goal

Sacha Boisvert of the Chicago Blackhawks has scored his first career NHL goal.
It took a handful of games, but it finally happened for Sacha Boisvert. On Saturday night in Seattle, Boisvert scored his first career NHL goal.
Boisvert is a very talented young player, but he's a little more raw than some of the other forwards who have come up in recent months. He brings a physical game, but he also has a lot of skill. That was on display with his goal, which capped off an excellent shift by the fourth line.
Kevin Korchinski jumped up into the play to set up Boisvert, who didn't miss with this chance. Korchinski made an outstanding play in his 100th career game, and he's been noticeable in this most recent call-up.
Landon Slaggett picked up the secondary assist on this goal scored by Boisvert. The two complement each other extremely well on the fourth line, which is what the Hawks are looking to build on in their final games. Being strong and skilled in the bottom six is important in the NHL.
Boisvert was the 18th overall pick by the Blackhawks in the 2024 NHL Draft. He is a big part of their plans, and now he has his first goal behind him. Going forward, it's about establishing a role with the team in the long-term.
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