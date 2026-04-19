Blackhawks Forward Nick Lardis Had A Magnificent Rookie Year As A Pro

The Chicago Blackhawks saw Nick Lardis come in and have a great year. Both the NHL
The Chicago Blackhawks selected Nick Lardis in the third round, 67th overall, in the 2023 NHL Draft. He then became a prolific goal scorer in the OHL with the Brantford Bulldogs.
In his final season with Brantford, Lardis scored 71 goals in 65 games played. This was a massive jump from the 29 goals he had one year prior. When the 71-goal season ended, it was clear that Lardis had a knack for finding the back of the net, but would it translate to pro hockey?
Lardis started this season with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, and he was one of their best rookies. In 35 AHL games, Lardis scored 18 goals. He also had two stints in the NHL, totaling 41 games, exactly half of the regular season.
In those 41 games, Lardis scored 10 goals. A 20-goal pace as a 20-year-old rookie, one who was selected in the third round, is excellent. His ability to score has followed him at every level. He won’t score 70 in the NHL, but becoming a solid contributor to their middle six is an incredible ceiling. His first year was outstanding for his development.
"I think I learned a lot,” Lardis said. “Not just on the ice, but also on how to be a pro off the ice. I think that's important. There are a lot of great leaders here, and even in Rockford, too, when I was down there. They showed me the ropes a little bit and how to be a consistent pro hockey player. I thought that was big, too."
Lardis knows that he has what it takes to be a great goal-scorer. He is ready to learn from this season and apply what he learns to his future. He also soaked in what he might need to do to improve as the years go by.
"I think a big thing for me in my first pro year is learning,” Lardis said. “I think there are a lot of little details that [Blashill] wants me and the other guys to improve on. I think for this summer, my overall strength, I want to be a lot stronger and win more puck battles next year, just making sure I'm winning a lot of battles and improving my strengths."
Being a double-digit goal scorer in 41 games played as a rookie is telling. As of now, it is hard to argue that he isn’t a top young goal-scoring player in the organization. That start to his career should give him the confidence to come in next year knowing for a fact he should be on the team. Once the games begin, he doesn’t have to wonder if he belongs because of his totals from the previous year.
"It helps, for sure,” Lardis said of reaching the 10-goal plateau, giving him more confidence. “But, I'm not going to think about it too much, honestly. I still believe in myself that I can be a great goal scorer in this league. It helps with confidence going into the summer. But next year, I'll have bigger goals. It just motivates me more to want to get more than 10 next year.”
Is Lardis a lock to make the team out of camp? That’s a lot to assume, but he will definitely be on the inside track coming into the preseason because of what he accomplished in his first year pro.
Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay updated on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.