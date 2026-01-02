Blackhawks Forward Teuvo Teravainen Named To Finland's Olympic Team

The Chicago Blackhawks may have a handful of Olympians in Milan, Italy. Connor Bedard was a snub for Team Canada, but that doesn't mean that a couple of other players on the roster won't represent their countries in the meantime.

One of those is Teuvo Teravainen. He will play for Team Finland in Milan. He represented his country at the 4-Nations Face-Off in 2025, and now he will as an Olympian in 2026.

Teravainen is not an NHL superstar, but he is an above-average offensive player. Finland will find better scoring depth by having him on the team. He will be surrounded by legitimate stars like Mikko Rantanen, Roope Hintz, Miro Heiskanen, and Sebastian Aho.

Finland won't go into the tournament as top favorites like Canada, Sweden, or the United States, but they will head in thinking that they have as good a chance to medal as anyone.

Through 39 games played with Chicago, Teravainen has 8 goals and 11 assists for 19 points. He's off his typical pace, but his role on the team seems to be changing every week. Since Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar went down with an injury, he has picked up the pace.

Teravainen's role on Team Finland isn't defined going in. He likely won't be a full-time top-six guy, but he may be used as a complimentary piece as the tournament goes along. As it stands, expect a bottom six forward with that team who will be looking for him to provide depth scoring.

