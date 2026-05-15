Blackhawks Hall Of Fame: Voting For Second Class Is Now Open

The Chicago Blackhawks have opened the voting for their second annual Hall of Fame class.
Over the course of their centennial season, the Chicago Blackhawks put together their new Blackhawks Hall of Fame. The inaugural class included the men who's numbers are already retired, along with three new inductees.
The first two were Duncan Keith and Steve Larmer, who were voted in via a "Modern Ballot" and a "Heritage Ballot" respectively. They also added Troy Murray to the group when he passed away from cancer not long before the first ceremony in the spring.
Now, the team has announced that voting is open for all. Once again, one person from each ballot will be added to the Hall.
The Modern Era Ballot includes Tony Amonte, Brian Campbell, Corey Crawford, Eric Daze, Niklas Hjalmarsson, Brent Seabrook, Patrick Sharp, Andrew Shaw, Steve Sullivan, Jocelyn Thibault, and Alexei Zhamnov.
The Herritage Era Ballot includes Ed Belfour, Doug Bentley, Charlie Gardiner, Johnny Gottselig, Dirk Graham, Dennis Hall, Cliff Koroll, Chico Maki, Mush March, Pit Martin, Bill Mosienko, Bob Murray, Eric Nesterenko, Jeremy Roenick, and Doug Wilson.
From the Modern Ballot, the early favorites have to be the players from the dynasty in the 2010s. Brent Seabrook, Patrick Sharp, Corey Crawford, and Niklas Hjalmarsson jump out. Before long, they'll all be in.
From the Heritage Ballot, there are some great names there, but Jeremy Roenick sticks out as the favorite for the 2026-27 class.
Voting for this will close on June 30th, 2026. Fans, alumni, and media will collectively determine the inductees, which will be announced after the voting closes.
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