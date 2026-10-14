Blackhawks Hang On And Win 5-3 In Connor Bedard's Return To Lineup

Chicago Blackhawks
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Oct 14, 2026 3:28 AMPublished Oct 14, 2026 3:28 AM
The Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-3 in Connor Bedard's return to the lineup.
The Chicago Blackhawks were a part of the NHL’s Frozen Frenzy on Tuesday night. All 32 teams played in 16 games with staggered starts from 5 PM until the early hours of the morning.
Chicago welcomed the Pittsburgh Penguins in the third United Center game of the young 2026-27 season. In addition to being a special night because of the Frozen Frenzy, it had extra-special meaning for the Blackhawks as well.
This game was the season debut of Connor Bedard, who skated in his first game as captain. It was also his first game with Patrick Kane. With this, there was extra buzz in the building.
Once the game started, it didn’t take the Blackhawks long to get on the board. Just 28 seconds into the game, Teuvo Teravainen made it 1-0. Tyler Bertuzzi and Anton Frondell were hard on the forecheck, and Frondell found Teravainen for a point-blank chance that he didn’t miss.
For a while, the Penguins started to take over the game. Eventually, Sidney Crosby scored with a snipe on the rush. His first of the season tied the game at 1.
Late in the first period, with Chicago on the power play, Roman Kantserov gave the Blackhawks their lead back. He put home a goal after receiving a one-touch pass from Connor Bedard, who collected his first point of the season there. Bowen Byram also earned an assist, as he found Bedard for the setup.
Whether it’s Kantserov, Bowen Byram, or Patrick Kane, who passed it to Byram, Bedard makes everyone on that unit better. That 2-1 lead stuck with Chicago through the first intermission.
At 10:32 in the middle frame, Kantserov added his second goal of the game. He tapped home a nifty centering feed from Artyom Levshunov, who has been really good in the offensive zone in the season's early stages.
Kane collected the secondary assist on this one, and that tied him with Phil Housley for the most assists by an American-born NHL player (894). This new-look top line with Bedard back in the mix is clicking, and it’s only been one game.
Before the second ended, Pittsburgh added another to get back within one. Nick Robertson scored a strange one as he put it in the net, but it came out the back of the bottom, causing some confusion. After a review, it was clearly a goal. This 3-2 Chicago lead held through the second intermission.
In the 3rd period, the expected push from the Pittsburgh Penguins came. Sidney Crosby’s second of the game tied it up at 9:17. At that point, the game could have gone in any direction.
However, Teuvo Teravainen had a bit of puck luck that saved the day for the Blackhawks. He threw an innocent floater on net, and it somehow went in through the paraphernalia of goaltender Sergei Murashov.
After Tyler Bertuzzi tapped a great spin-o-rama pass from Anton Frondell into the empty net, Chicago took a 5-3 lead, and that held as the final score.
Winning Bedard's first game back was big for the group, as they now improve to 2-5-0 through their first 7 games. It hasn't been a pretty start, but they are 2-1 at home and 1-0 with Bedard back in the lineup.
It's clear that Bedard changes the entire outlook of their game. He played a key role in making the power play look better; his line was strong at even strength, and everyone below his trio in the lineup had an extra step because they were slotted into positions where they were better suited.
Watch Every Chicago Goal
What’s Next For The Blackhawks?
The Chicago Blackhawks will play at home again on Thursday. It's another divisional battle as the Winnipeg Jets are coming to town. This is another good test for Chicago against a team that came in with low expectations but is off to a grand start (4-1-1).
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