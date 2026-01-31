Blackhawks Have A Plan In Place For Artyom Levshunov's Development

On Friday afternoon, the Chicago Blackhawks announced that they were calling up Sam Rinzel. He has spent a couple of months working on his game with the Rockford IceHogs, and now he's ready to jump back in and show what he's got.
Part of this was the need to give Artyom Levshunov a break. He's been a regular in the lineup since he made his NHL debut last season, and he seems to have hit a rookie wall. Over the last 9 games, in particular, he has struggled mightily.
Not only does he have 0 points in those games, but his defensive game has left a lot to be desired. Shutting down gaps, being smart with his stick, and proper positioning have allowed teams to walk all over him during this tough stretch.
With Rinzel back in the lineup, Levshunov is going to be a healthy scratch against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night. He is also going to have limited playing time, if any, leading up to the Olympic break.
Blackhawks head coach Jeff Blashill confirmed that they have a program for Levshunov to work on during his time off. He is going to work on three things in particular, which include shooting, playing with the puck, and his defensive game.
"Rather than send him down and play more games, I don't think that's what he needs." Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said. "What he needs is a chance to reset some foundational things."
All of the tools are there for Levshunov to be a high-end player in the best league in the world. He has the skating, the overall skills with the puck, and the will to win necessary to become an elite player.
Where the Blackhawks need to see improvement is in taking those talents and using them to be a winning player. If he improves on some of the skills emphasized in his new program, it should all come together.
For a defenseman to have regular playing time in the NHL at Levshunov's age (20) is incredibly rare. It doesn't happen often. It is even more rare for there to be no struggles along the way, no matter what age they are at in their development.
If Levshunov takes this opportunity to develop his game now with an open mind, he will come back stronger for it.
