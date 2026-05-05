Blackhawks Helped Taylor Hall Revive His Career By Sending Him To Hurricanes

The Chicago Blackhawks did Taylor Hall a massive favor when they traded him to the Carolina Hurricanes.
The Chicago Blackhawks wanted to give Connor Bedard a handful of experienced veterans to play with when they selected him first overall in 2023. One of those players was Taylor Hall, who had an accomplished career up to that point.
Hall was coming off a couple of strong years with the Boston Bruins, including their 65-win, record-breaking season. He was a middle-six forward on that team, but he has a Hart Trophy on his mantle from his time with the New Jersey Devils.
Throughout his career, Hall has also dealt with some injuries. When he first arrived in Chicago, he sustained his worst one to date just 10 games into the 2023-24 season. That kept him out for the rest of that season, and he still wasn’t 100 percent right when he returned the following year.
During the 2024-25 season, Hall was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes in a package that involved Mikko Rantanen. This move potentially saved his career. His 9 goals and 9 assists for 18 points in 31 games to end that season with Carolina didn’t exactly light the world on fire, but it was better than the pace he was on with Chicago (9 goals, 15 assists, 24 points in 46 games).
By the time Hall got to the 2025-26 season, he was healthy and ready to go. He also had a full training camp in Rod Brind’Amour’s system, which takes time to get used to. His great skating, even at the age of 34, is perfect for that man-on-man style that they play.
During the regular season, Hall was a great middle-six forward once again. He is no longer the former number one overall pick/Hart Trophy caliber player, but his 18 goals and 30 assists for 48 points in 80 games were just what the Hurricanes needed from him.
In the postseason, Hall has been better than serviceable. He has simply been one of Carolina’s best players. Skating on a line with Jackson Blake and Logan Stankoven, they are the biggest reason that they haven’t lost a game yet (6-0).
Entering Game 2 of their second-round series against the Philadelphia Flyers, Hall had 2 goals and 6 assists for 8 points in the five games. As a secondary scorer at this stage of his career, that’s excellent production at the most important time of year.
After going down 2-0 to the Flyers in Game 2, the Hurricanes came all the way back to tie it, and they needed a hero in overtime. Taylor Hall became that hero when he beat Dan Vladar at 18:54 of the first OT period. His first career overtime goal in the playoffs put his team within two wins of another conference final appearance.
"It was a gritty goal," Hall said. "I didn't do a very good job of attacking tonight. I got that puck, and I wanted to get to the middle of the ice as much as I could. I got a shot off, got the rebound, that was an overtime goal for sure."
Going first overall and winning the Hart Trophy are Hall’s best hockey moments, but he hasn’t scored a goal like this in the NHL until now. This is a well-deserved opportunity for a guy who has had plenty of ups and downs through his career to date.
Late in regulation, the Hurricanes were fighting to get the game to overtime after tying it up. Hall was on the ice, and he was asked about the big play he made to block Noah Cates from possibly setting up the game-winner with seconds remaining.
"I might have over-back-checked on that and come too deep in my zone," Hall said. "As soon as he got the puck, I just wanted to challenge him. I kind of went rogue hockey goalie there for a second. Anyone on our team is going to sell out to try and block that if the situation comes. It was my turn."
Hall's offense has been a staple ever since he came into the league. To be a winner in the NHL, however, you must do what it takes in every situation. For Hall, he did that in all three zones in Game 2.
The Blackhawks did Hall a big favor not only by trading him away from yet another losing situation in his career, but also by getting him to a team like Carolina that will get the most out of his abilities at his age.
Carolina's 2-0 edge in the series is headed to Philadelphia, where the fans there will see it as "far from over". If they can get through, they will play the winner of the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens in the Eastern Conference Final.
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