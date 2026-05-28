Blackhawks’ Jack Pridham Has A Choice To Make By June 1st

The Chicago Blackhawks and Jack Pridham have a choice to make by June 1st.
A lot of hype has surrounded Chicago Blackhawks prospect Jack Pridham this spring. Not only was he magnificent during the regular season with the Kitchener Rangers, but he dominated en route to an OHL championship, and now he has driven them to a Memorial Cup Final appearance.
Pridham and the Rangers will play the championship game on Sunday. They will face the winner of the semi-final matchup between the Everett Silvertips and Chicoutimi Saguenéens, which will take place on Friday.
Not long after the Memorial Cup ends, however, Pridham needs to make a very important decision about his hockey future.
If Pridham commits to college before June 1st, the Chicago Blackhawks will retain his rights for another two years. If he decides not to attend college, he will re-enter the draft. He could also sign his entry-level deal with the Blackhawks, depending on how both sides feel about that.
You’d think that Pridham gets drafted higher than 92nd overall, where the Blackhawks took him in 2024, based on his play this season, but you never truly know.
Last summer, Pridham made the decision to return to Kitchener instead of going to Boston University, where he had previously committed. That move allowed him to have the success he did this year with his Kitchener teammates, but it certainly may complicate things for Chicago.
Kitchener’s General Manager, Mike McKenzie, was unsure what the immediate future is going to look like for Jack Pridham.
“I am not totally sure what his plans are beyond next year,” McKenzie said. I know there are a lot of options.”
McKenzie did have an opinion, however, on what Pridham may look like if he does become an NHL player, with Chicago or elsewhere.
"I think he can be one of those guys who is a middle-six forward," McKenzie projected. "A speedy middle six winger who could score, can play on a power play unit, that type of player. A fast scoring winger is the best way to put it."
If Kyle Davidson can impact Pridham's decision in any way, he must. The Blackhawks need middle six forwards who can play a responsible game but also find the back of the net with regularity. They've drafted well, but losing a guy like Pridham after making a great pick would be tough.
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