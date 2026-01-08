Blackhawks Legend Glenn Hall Passes Away At 94 Years Old

On Wednesday night, news broke that Chicago Blackhawks legend Glenn Hall passed away at the age of 94. Hall, who is in the Hall of Fame and has his number retired by the Blackhawks, is second in franchise history in wins and holds the NHL record of consecutive games played by a goalie (regular season and playoffs) with 552.

Hall lived an incredible hockey life, also spending years with the Detroit Red Wings and St. Louis Blues. 10 of Hall's 18 NHL seasons came with Chicago, however, cementing him as a legend for the franchise.

Throughout his career, Hall won the Calder Trophy, three Vezina Trophies, the Stanley Cup, and Conn Smythe Trophy. He also made 11 appearances as an NHL All-Star.

All of these accolades earned him a spot on the list of "100 Greatest Players in NHL History" during the league's centennial season. There is no doubt that he was one of the best goalies to ever live.

"Glenn Hall was the very definition of what all hockey goaltenders aspire to be," said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. "Aptly nicknamed 'Mr. Goalie', Glenn was sturdy, dependable, and a spectacular talent in net.”

All of those records and awards that Hall had on his shelf were earned without wearing a mask, signifying his toughness. To his core, he was a hockey goalie.

