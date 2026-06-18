Blackhawks Legend Jonathan Toews Is Retiring From National Hockey League

Chicago Blackhawks legend is retiring from the National Hockey League after one year with the Winnipeg Jets in 2025-26.
The Chicago Blackhawks selected a franchise icon third overall in 2006 when they called Jonathan Toews' name. To say he lived up to the hype would be a wild understatement, as he is one of the greatest Blackhawks of all time.
Toews played for Chicago for the first 15 years of his NHL career. It would have been 16 had he not missed the entire 2020-21 season.
Ahead of 2025-26, Toews signed a one-year deal with the Winnipeg Jets after a few years away from the game. Some thought he might not end up coming back after his final game with Chicago in 2023, but he proved that he was capable of returning.
Not only did he return, but he also played in all 82 games with Winnipeg, his hometown team. In 82 games played, he had 11 goals and 18 assists for 29 points while continuing his domination in the face-off dot. It was a mediocre year for him compared to his career numbers, but his successful attempt at coming back proved to the hockey world and himself that he could do it.
Now, Jonathan Toews will retire from the National Hockey League at the age of 38. He shuts it down with 1149 games played, 383 goals, 529 assists, and 912 points.
Throughout his career, he won the Stanley Cup three times, the Conn Smythe Trophy, the Selke Trophy, and was named one of the 100 greatest players in NHL history during the league's centennial season. This resume will make him a first-ballot Hall of Fame player.
For a long time, Toews was a force down the middle of the ice. There were a few years during his prime when folks had him as one of the ten best players in the NHL due to his ability to do it all. He could score, defend with the best of them, and was as fierce a leader as has ever existed in the sport's history.
Toews was named captain at a young age. His nickname "Captain Serious" was perfect because he was obsessed with winning, and his competitive drive was the foundation of the Blackhawks for a decade. They won a lot because of it.
On January 19th, Toews made his return to the United Center for the first time as a road player. He received the reception that you'd expect. It was the type of ovation that you get if you win three Stanley Cups.
With this news, the celebration of Toews' career has only just begun. He will eventually have his number retired, be put in the Blackhawks Hall of Fame, and eventually be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.
A press conference will be held by the Winnipeg Jets on Friday, June 19th, to make it official.
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