Blackhawks Legend Patrick Kane Has 500 NHL Goals

On Thursday night, Detroit Red Wings forward and Chicago Blackhawks legend became the 50th player in NHL history to score 500 career goals. This goal, his second of the game, was an empty-netter that sealed the victory over the Vancouver Canucks.

446 of Kane’s 500 came as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks. 5 came as a member of the New York Rangers, and 49 were as a member of the Detroit Red Wings.

Kane now also has 869 assists and 1367 points in his Hall of Fame career. Of course, he also has 3 Stanley Cups, a Conn Smythe, Hart, Calder, and Art Ross Trophy. He will be a first ballot Hall of Famer with all of these accolades.

Kane’s 500th goal was always coming, but now that it’s here, it is another checkmark on his resume that has him in the conversation for the greatest American player of all time.

Next up for the man known as “Showtime” is leading the Red Wings back to the playoffs and becoming the highest scoring American of all time.

