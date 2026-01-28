Blackhawks Legend Patrick Kane Ties Mike Modano For Most Points By An American

Chicago Blackhawks legend Patrick Kane is very close to cementing himself as the highest-scoring American-born NHL player of all time.
The Chicago Blackhawks were fortunate enough to select Patrick Kane with the first overall pick in the 2007 NHL Draft. To say he lived up to that pick would be an understatement. He was everything the Blackhawks needed him to be and more.
After leaving the Blackhawks and a quick cup of coffee with the New York Rangers, Patrick Kane landed with the Detroit Red Wings.
On Tuesday, while playing for Chicago's century-old rival, Kane earned a secondary assist on a goal scored by another former Blackhawk, Alex DeBrincat. This isn't just any assist, though.
On this goal, Kane earned career point number 1374, tying him with Mike Modano for the most ever by an American-born player. One more will make him the USA's all-time leading NHL scorer.
Modano is expected to be in the building when Kane breaks his record, which will surely cement him as the greatest American-born player in league history. Add all of the championships and personal accolades on top of his gaudy statistics, and it leaves no doubt where he stands in history.
Kane will look to break Modano's mark on Thursday night, when the Red Wings host the Washington Capitals. Whenever it happens, it is sure to be a special moment for Kane, USA Hockey, and the many folks who helped him reach that milestone.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.