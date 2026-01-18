Blackhawks Let 2-0 Lead Slip Away, Lose 5-2 To Bruins

CHICAGO- The Chicago Blackhawks put on an incredible ceremony on Saturday night at the United Center. This was to celebrate "The Banner Years", which honored the teams that won the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013, and 2015.
Over 25 alumni who won at least one Cup with Chicago were in attendance. The ceremony, hosted by Pat Foley and Eddie Olczyk, was a successful way of celebrating the best era the Chicago Blackhawks ever had.
The modern-day Blackhawks played poorly for the first 10 minutes of the first period, but Arvid Soderblom made some big saves to keep them in it. Then, they started to play like a team inspired by those who came before them and won championships.
First, Ryan Greene ended a goal-drought with his 6th of the season at 16:14 of the first period. He scored it with a beautiful shot shortly after their power play expired. Andre Burakovsky made a nice pass to Greene after keeping the play alive in the corner.
At 18:14 of the first period, Wyatt Kaiser found the puck high in the zone and skated it a bit closer to the net before sniping one home for a 2-0 lead. It looked like the Blackhawks were well on their way to victory at that point.
It took very little time for the Bruins to get back on track once the second period began. At 1:55 of the middle frame, Elias Linholm made a pass as Charlie McAvoy was walking down the slot, and McAvoy took a great shot to get the Bruins on the board. From there, they were off and running.
McAvoy's goal was the first of five unanswered for the Bruins. Mason Lohrei (twice), Viktor Arvidson, and Marat Khusnutdinov were the goal scorers for Boston.
The Blackhawks have now lost three straight at the hands of the Bruins' sixth straight win. This stretch has seen their offense struggle to find the back of the net.
Connor Bedard has been picking up assists since coming back from his injury, but he hasn't scored yet. The loss is not on him, but the team does have a much better chance to win if he finds ways to score. Expect a goal-scoring breakout from him soon.
This young Blackhawks team is going to go through stretches like this. They are not a well-seasoned bunch, but they have an incredible amount of talent that should allow them to pull out of it in waves.
Watch Every Chicago Goal
What’s Next For The Blackhawks?
The Blackhawks are back in action on Monday night, when Jonathan Toews makes his return to the United Center as a road player for the first time as a member of the Winnipeg Jets.
Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay updated on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.