Blackhawks Lose 3-2 In Overtime To End Entertaining Preseason Tilt

The Chicago Blackhawks dropped their first preseason game to the Minnesota Wild in overtime.
The Chicago Blackhawks took a trip up to St. Paul to take on the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night. This was each team's first tilt in the 2026 NHL Preseason. Each squad has very specific goals for the 2026-27 season, but this game was each organization kicking things off in a low-key manner.
Both the Blackhawks and Wild took a mostly AHL-caliber group to the ice. There were a handful of veterans in each lineup, but it was mostly a non-NHL group overall. Despite this, each team played a well-played game that ended in overtime, 3-2 in favor of the Wild.
Arvid Soderblom made the start for the Blackhawks, while Calvin Pickard started for Minnesota. Each guy played the whole game, and each played well enough for their team to have a chance at winning.
Jeff Blashill said he was going to give Arvid Soderblom and Spencer Knight all of the preseason reps so that they are fully prepared for the NHL regular season. For Soderblom, this was a decent performance, abliet being against a lower-level lineup. With the extra time, he made 23 saves on 26 shots.
Kevin Korchinski appeared to score Chicago's first goal of the game, but it was later credited to Dominic Toninato on a redirect. It was the type of play where Korchinski was a late man in on the rush before receiving a pass and shooting it.
This assist was only one small part of his game against the Wild. In 25:15 of ice time, which was the most of any player on either team, he made good passes, defended well, and showed poise in his in-game skating.
This match was an example of how good Korchinski can be. It appears right off the bat that he has improved over the summer. You can't help but wonder if he earned himself a shot at playing an exhibition game with the NHL club. He's in a position where a great preseason could earn him a roster spot, but an average (or worse) one will get him sent to Rockford.
Dillon Boucher scored Chicago's second goal, which eventually stood as the goal they needed to get the game pushed to overtime.
AJ Spellacy is one player who deserves some additional praise, despite not being on the scoresheet. Later in his career, he may be a goal-scoring middle-six forward regularly, but if he plays in the NHL this year, he will be on the penalty kill and in the bottom six with a certain role to fulfill.
In this game against the Wild, Spellacy did all of that. He was hard to play against at even strength and was one of their better penalty-killing forwards in the game. The Wild found it difficult to generate offense on the man-advantage when he was out there.
Now that this road game was completed with a mostly AHL-caliber lineup for both sides, you can expect to see some of their stars when they meet next.
Watch Every Chicago Goal
What’s Next For The Blackhawks?
The Chicago Blackhawks are officially underway in the preseason. They will match up with the Minnesota Wild again on Monday, but this time it will be at the United Center in Chicago.
Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay updated on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive, and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.