Blackhawks Lose 5-1: Connor Bedard Hits 30-Goal Plateau, Louis Crevier Is Okay

The Chicago Blackhawks were routed by the Philadelphia Flyers by a final score of 5-1. It was a bad game from the start. They were losing 2-0 before the game was three minutes old, and never recovered from there.
This game began with some excitement. Sacha Boisvert made his NHL debut with the Blackhawks after a week of waiting for his work visa to clear with the United States government.
That makes it two top Chicago prospects to debut in 48 hours. Now, the Blackhawks have the youngest roster in the NHL.
From the early stages of the game, the Blackhawks didn't have the jump that they needed to keep up with the Flyers. Only so much of it can be blamed on their youth, especially since Frondell and Boisvert were not the problem.
That is especially true for Frondell, who was one of the best forwards in the Blackhawks lineup.
In the second period, Frondell made a backhand pass through the slot to find Connor Bedard, who scored his 30th goal of the season. This is the first time that Bedard has reached 30 goals in his NHL career.
Bedard became just the third player in Blackhawks history to reach the 30-goal plateau before turning 21 years old. Jonathan Toews did it in 2008-29, and Eric Daze did it in 1995-96.
The silver linings from the game pretty much end there. Based on effort and execution, it was one of the worst performances that the Blackhawks put on display all season. This is one to throw away and move on from after a film session.
A scary moment took place late in the game as Louis Crevier took a skate blade to the facial area. Whenever a blade comes that close to someone's face or neck, it is a cause for concern. Crevier left and didn't return.
In the post-game press scrums, Connor Bedard said that Crevier was in the locker room and was talking. Jeff Blashill confirmed this report: "Louis is going to be just fine".
In addition to the potential seriousness of an injury like that, Crevier is also someone that the Blackhawks rely heavily on from a hockey point of view. His offense comes and goes, but he is a big body who defends well in all situations.
Moving forward, this group will focus on acclimating their newly added young players while finishing strong as a team. 10 games remain before heading into an important off-season.
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What’s Next For The Blackhawks?
The Chicago Blackhawks will be back in action again on Friday night when they head east to take on the New York Rangers.
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