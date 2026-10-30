Blackhawks Lose To Red Wings 4-1 As Road Woes Continue

Chicago Blackhawks
603 Members•3,320 Posts
Oct 30, 2026 2:40 AMPublished Oct 30, 2026 2:40 AM
The Chicago Blackhawks lost to the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena, continuing their road woes.
The Chicago Blackhawks paid a visit to Little Caesars Arena for a game against the Detroit Red Wings. Despite Chicago's tough start to the season on the ice, it pales in comparison to the messy times that Detroit is currently going through.
During the morning, the news broke that Dylan Larkin would not be suiting up for the Red Wings. Then it came out that he has officially played his last game for the Red Wings and won't return to game action until it is for another team. Not long after that, the Wings announced that he has been suspended without pay.
This is all while they are in a contract stalemate with young defenseman Simon Edvinsson. Two pieces of their core are just missing, yet the players who are there have to suit up and try to win once the whistle blows. This is the type of fragile team that the Blackhawks felt they should take advantage of to try to start a winning streak.
It looked like the Blackhawks were going to go down that route early. Connor Bedard made it 1-0 for the Blackhawks at 5:59 of the first period. Wyatt Kaiser continued his stretch of good play, and Connor Bedard put home a great play that Kaiser set up.
On the goal, Roman Kantserov earned his first career assist. He is known for being a great goal scorer, but his ability to contribute as a playmaker is there, and he was finally awarded an assist.
From there, the Detroit Red Wings scored four unanswered goals and won the game 4-1. Lucas Raymond scored one of Detroit's goals, and Victor Arvidson had a hat trick.
Spencer Knight made his 8th straight start for Chicago, and his 11th out of 13 games. The Blackhawks left him out to dry, as they were outshot 29-18. Knight made 25 saves in the loss.
With this loss, the Blackhawks fall to 0-5-0 away from the United Center. Most teams are better at home, but they have to start finding ways to win on the road if they want to get back into the standings.
These are the types of losses that have the ability to force change. After Connor Bedard made it 1-0, this Red Wings team went to work on dominating the Blackhawks. Nobody can say that the Blackhawks don't have the talent to compete with a team like the Red Wings, but you wouldn't know it by the way they played in this game.
Patrick Kane Welcomed Back
One positive from the game, besides the Bedard goal, was the fact that the Detroit Red Wings honored Patrick Kane on his first return. He played for them for three seasons and was a great player for them. Since returning to Chicago, he has had nothing but nice things to say about his time in Detroit. They enjoyed having him, too.
Watch Every Chicago Goal
What’s Next For The Blackhawks?
The Chicago Blackhawks will pay a visit to TD Garden on Halloween for a Saturday matinee against the Boston Bruins. This will be their second of two games on the road, before returning home for one against the Colorado Avalanche.
Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay updated on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive, and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
5
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy