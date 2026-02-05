Blackhawks Lose Wyatt Kaiser To Injury, Shut Out By Blue Jackets

The Chicago Blackhawks entered Wednesday with one more match before the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan. With a chance to have another strong showing going into the break, they fell flat.
They had a handful of good chances, but Jet Greaves and the Blue Jackets shut out the Blackhawks 4-0. Zach Werenski, Ivan Provorov, Danton Heinen, and Sean Monahan scored for Columbus.
Chicago’s power play broke through in Monday’s game against the San Jose Sharks, but they were unable to score on any of their three chances in Columbus. The positive, once again, was not allowing a power play goal against, although they only took one penalty.
Jet Greaves made 21 saves on 21 shots to keep Chicago off the board. The Hawks had an offensive outburst against the Sharks, but came crashing down against the Jackets on Wednesday.
The Blackhawks were defeated, but they lost more than just the game in this one. Wyatt Kaiser endured a gruesome-looking injury as Zach Werenski fell on his leg. Kaiser, of course, didn’t return to the game.
There is a lot of time during the break to recover, but this looked like an injury that could keep him out for much longer than that. After the game ended, Jeff Blashill said that he will miss some time, but his status after the break is to be determined.
Colton Dach, who was also injured during the game, is going to be good. Right now, he is day-to-day. The break should be more than enough time for him to recover.
Watch Every Chicago Goal
The Chicago Blackhawks scored 0 goals in the contest.
What’s Next For The Blackhawks?
The Blackhawks are going to have a few weeks off now. Teuvo Teravainen will represent Team Finland at the Olympics, but the rest of the group gets a reset. They will return to play on February 26th when they will pay a visit to the Nashville Predators.
Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay updated on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.