Chicago Blackhawks
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Nov 26, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 26, 2026 12:00 PM
In this mailbox, we answer fan-submitted questions about the Chicago Blackhawks.
Happy Thanksgiving to all readers of this Chicago Blackhawks site. To celebrate how thankful I am for you, I decided to have a mailbag post where I answer fan-submitted questions.
These questions come in from Facebook, X (Twitter), and the comment section of a previous post here on The Hockey News Blackhawks. The questions are written in bold, along with who it was that submitted them from what platform.
"Is KD still working the phones pretty hard, or has that died down since Bedsy's injury?" - Rojbo via THN Post
It sounds like trade talks have died down since Connor Bedard got hurt. The package for Rickard Rakell was a first-round pick, either Edmonton's or Florida's, Teuvo Teravainen, and one of their AHL players. That ended up being shut down by Rakell himself, and now they are unlikely to make a deal like that due to their current situation.
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"Who would be your Rickard Rakell type target if you were GM today?" - Codi Wilder via X (Twitter)
If I were GM today, I would not add a top-six forward who is more of a rental than a piece that can help now and in the future. At 33, there isn't much of a long-term outlook with a player like that. Instead, I would target a young and available player like Simon Edvinsson of the Detroit Red Wings. I'd consider a Dylan Larkin-type trade for that guy.
"Good, bad, or both, what’s been surprising about the Blackhawks so far this season?" - Ed Helinski via X (Twitter)
I'll give you one of each:
Good: I always had a feeling that Sam Rinzel would be a great top-four defenseman. It was clear to me when he was a Minnesota Golden Gopher. However, I did not expect him to be the top-pair, power-play, borderline elite producer that he is starting to become overnight. If this continues, that would change everything for the Blackhawks.
Bad: The overall impact of the veteran players on the team. During the earlier rebuild years, guys like Nick Foligno, Connor Murphy, Ilya Mikheyev, and Jason Dickinson were great. Now, with all of those guys gone, the team got even younger. They need help. So far, the veterans who are there - Tyler Bertuzzi, Teuvo Teravainen, and Ian Cole - have not been as solid as expected. If they pick up their game, the young guys will find it easier to flourish.
"Who is your favorite locker room interview?" - Francis via X (Twitter)
I personally enjoy talking to Alex Vlasic the most. He sees the game similarly to how I do as a spectator, and his insight is always intriguing to me. I will give an honorable mention to Oliver Moore, who always helps me write the best stories with his quotes.
"If you could interview one player past/present, who? And would it be after a specific game?" - Francis via X (Twitter)
I will give you one past player and one present player:
Past: I would go back to 1980 and be there to interview Jack O'Callahan after winning the Gold Medal at the Winter Olympic Games in Lake Placid, New York. Of course, O'Callahan and Team USA stunned the Soviet Union in the semifinal before defeating Team Finland in the Gold Medal Game two days later. That win over the Soviet Union with a group of NCAA kids is considered to be one of the greatest upsets in the history of sports.
Present: In the same vein, I would interview Jack Hughes of Team USA and the New Jersey Devils after he scored the Golden Goal in overtime of the Gold Medal Game for Team USA in Milano Cortina 2026. This was the first time since the 1980 miracle that the United States won Olympic Gold in Men's Hockey. They also needed to pull off a major upset over Canada, despite it being best-on-best. It wasn't quite as stunning as the 1980 team, but they were not the favorites.
"What’s your take on the internal Blackhawks metrics, and who do you think is a player that the metrics are overvaluing?" - @WanderersOfMTL via X (Twitter)
Every team in the National Hockey League has its own metrics that they trust. Like it or not, every team in every sport uses analytics. They make everyone smarter. However, they can't identify which players are dealing with things off the ice, a nagging injury that keeps popping up, or someone on the team having something that they can't control slowing them down on that particular day. With that in mind, analytics should be used as a wonderful tool to help guide human decision-making, but not completely control it.
The metrics that they use are not necessarily overvaluing one player. It is definitely not the analytics that I would use to judge their shot output/overall attack. Jeff Blashill has praised them because of their analytics in games where the eye test tells you they were not close. They also didn't take into account their age and inexperience over the summer, which could be driven by their math. That was an error by Kyle Davidson.
"What’s your favorite pizza?" - Fat P via X (Twitter)
There are a million elite pizzas in the Chicagoland area, so I'll keep this hockey-related. The Giordano's in the United Center is always extremely fresh and delicious. Down the street from the United Center, The Barn Hockey Bar also has excellent Pizza.
"What player has surprised you the most, production-wise?" - @MakeItWayne2013 via X (Twitter)
I already called Sam Rinzel my surprise in a good way, so I'll go in a different direction here with Frank Nazar. Coming into this year, Frank Nazar had a career total of 28 goals, and his career high was 15 (set last year). He is already at 12 this year at American Thanksgiving, so he could run well past both of those totals. He has been incredible in that goal-scoring department this year. Roman Kantserov, who leads all rookies with 15 goals, has been amazing as well. Everyone expected him to be great, but he's even better than that so far.
"Will Danny Wirtz ever put the Blackhawks on free TV, and will the NHL ever get a nationwide TV deal?" - Vince N via Facebook
On the Blackhawks TV topic: Eventually, CHSN will be available on all platforms. It's a shame it isn't yet, but all signs point to that changing at some point. The way of the world is streaming services now, though, and the Blackhawks are not close to being the only NHL team that has it.
On NHL/Nationwild deal topic: The NHL already has multiple nationwide TV deals. There are two in the United States, TNT and ESPN, each having a few more years left before a renewal or change is needed. In Canada, they have a massive one with Rogers (Sportsnet). These TV deals are a huge reason that the league is thriving more than it ever has, and the salary cap continues to rise in huge chunks.
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