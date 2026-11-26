Every team in the National Hockey League has its own metrics that they trust. Like it or not, every team in every sport uses analytics. They make everyone smarter. However, they can't identify which players are dealing with things off the ice, a nagging injury that keeps popping up, or someone on the team having something that they can't control slowing them down on that particular day. With that in mind, analytics should be used as a wonderful tool to help guide human decision-making, but not completely control it.