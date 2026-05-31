Blackhawks Mourn The Loss Of Long-Time Great Dennis Hull

The Chicago Blackhawks community is in mourning as long-time great Dennis Hull has passed away.
On Saturday, with a heavy heart, the Chicago Blackhawks announced the passing of long-time great Dennis Hull. At 81 years old, Hull leaves behind a legacy that few could match both on and off the ice.
Hull played for the Blackhawks for 13 seasons, and then finished off his NHL career with one as a member of the Detroit Red Wings.
Eight of those 13 seasons with Chicago were spent playing with his brother, the legendary Bobby Hull. Dennis wasn't the Hall of Fame legend that his brother Bobby was, but he was still a high-level difference-maker.
In 904 games with Chicago, Hull had 298 goals, 342 assists, and 640 points. In his final year with the Red Wings, he had five goals, so he did eclipse the 300-goal plateau.
Dennis was a five-time all-star, including the season (1972-73) in which he had a career-high 90 points. Like his brother, Dennis was a great goal scorer. He had 20 or more 7 times, and 30 or more four times. He even reached 40 goals once in 1970-71.
Blackhawks Chairman and CEO Danny Wirtz made a statement on Dennis Hull's passing:
"The Chicago Blackhawks are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Dennis Hull earlier this morning. Dennis enjoyed a distinguished career built on his scoring ability and consistency, leaving lasting contributions not only to the Blackhawks franchise but to the game itself.
Known around the league for his immense skill, toughness, and intelligence, Dennis was as dominant on the ice as he was beloved off it. He often drew on his sharp wit and sense of humor to keep the locker room loose, while his warmth and humility made everyone he met feel welcome.
On behalf of the Wirtz family and the entire Blackhawks organization, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Dennis’s family, friends, and teammates, and the many fans who adored him."
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