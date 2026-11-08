Blackhawks Must Make More Changes Before Their Next Game

Chicago Blackhawks
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Nov 8, 2026 8:12 PMPublished Nov 8, 2026 8:12 PM
The Chicago Blackhawks are in desperate need of a change. There are lots of options for them entering this stretch of off days.
The Chicago Blackhawks were blown out by the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night in Raleigh. It wasn’t a typical blowout, either. They were down early, had no chance of coming back at any point, and eventually fell 9-2.
The defending Stanley Cup champions are a well-oiled machine, but they don’t drop 9 on just anyone. The Blackhawks were truly lousy, and the Hurricanes took advantage.
Now, the Blackhawks have a handful of days off before their next game, which will come on Thursday night against the Buffalo Sabres at the United Center. Before the puck drops for that one, some sort of change must be made.
The Blackhawks already made one moderately big move by placing Arvid Soderblom on waivers. He is likely going to be replaced as the backup goalie in the coming days. That can't be it for Chicago. There have to be more changes made if they want to stop being blown out in every game.
The first option, which is the easiest and the path of least resistance, is to fire someone. Whether that’s head coach Jeff Blashill or GM Kyle Davidson is a decision in its own right, but these things happen when NHL teams underachieve.
The second option is to make a roster move. Is there a trade out there that makes the team better? Teuvo Teravainen and Jordan Greenway are on the block, but could more players be sent packing? You can’t fire players, but you can move them for a different look in the locker room. There aren’t many players out there who could fix this, but a change could help get the room back in a better place.
The third option, and perhaps the most difficult, is to try making a change to their defensive systems. Right now, the Hawks defend with a 2-1-2 strategy, and opposing teams expose it on a nightly basis. The Blackhawks clearly don’t have the personnel to play this style.
It is incredibly hard to change styles in the same season, but anything is better than what they are doing. You can’t give up 2-on-1s the way the Blackhawks do and keep running out there with the same system night after night, loss after loss.
All a new coach would do is implement his systems anyway, so Jeff Blashill may as well try it before he gets let go. That’s his most logical move forward if he isn’t let go sometime during the week. Is there a clear system that would make the most sense for this group? No. That would be for the powers that be to figure out before this season really goes off the rails more than it already has, and it impacts the development of young players.
Whether it's the systems or personnel, some form of a wake-up call is needed. The organization must make one of these moves to try to stop the bleeding. At 4-13-1, all options are being considered.
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