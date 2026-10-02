Blackhawks Need Massive Defensive Adjustments After 6-0 Loss To Mammoth

The Chicago Blackhawks were run out of the building in Salt Lake City as their match against the Utah Mammoth wasn't even close.
The Chicago Blackhawks wasted no time being shut out for the first time in 2026-27, as the Utah Mammoth defeated them on Thursday by a final score of 6-0. If you can believe it, the Blackhawks were significantly more outmatched in Utah than against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.
Vegas defeated Utah in the first round last year en route to the Stanley Cup Final, but the Mammoth gave them a scare. This year, it appears that the latter can give anyone a run for their money as the season goes along. The Mammoth showed their dominance against the Blackhawks to kick off their own season on Thursday.
Dylan Guenther scored the first goal of the game, and it was the first of two for him. Utah managed two goals in the first, three in the second, and one in the third. For the entirety of the game, Chicago had no answers for Utah in the defensive zone.
Their top pair, consisting of Alex Vlasic and Bowen Byram, struggled in a big way, as their game scorecard showed them to be much worse than the rest of the defense corps. Sam Rinzel also had a tough night, which makes you wonder if Kevin Korchinski or Ethan Del Mastro will get a chance in Buffalo.
Patrick Kane scored a goal in the first game against Vegas, but he didn't produce much of anything in this one. He wasn't the only Blackhawks forward who had a rough go, however, as the entire group struggled to possess the puck, create any pressure, or look even a little bit connected as a group.
Teuvo Teravainen had a chance to prove himself as he entered the lineup in place of the injured Andrew Mangiapane, but there wasn't much there for him either. At least he had a shot, which is something that six Blackhawks forwards can't say.
One line can say that they weren't horrific, and that was once again the 4th line of Ryan Greene, centering Jordan Greenway and Cole. They were the best trio against Vegas, and they repeated their play in this match against Utah. Can their play be due to the fact that it's the only line that hasn't been put in the blender? Maybe, but the top three lines must start living up to their roles sooner rather than later.
There was a moment in the game where MacKenzie Weegar hit Oliver Moore hard. In response, Ryan Donato dropped and fought Weegar. Both Donato and Moore hit the dressing room after the sequence, but they each eventually returned to the game.
All in all, this defensive recipe is not it. Not only will they never get anything going offensively if they waste all of their energy skating around their own zone, but they will put their goaltenders in a bad spot. Soderblom was not incredible in this game, but it's hard to place the blame on him when the final shot count favored Utah 32-15. This wasn't a competitive game in any way, shape, or form.
Whether it's making a change to the lineup on defense ahead of the next game, switching pairs, or adjusting their style in practice, something has to be done if they don't want another performance like the first two.
Watch Every Chicago Goal
The Chicago Blackhawks did not score a goal, so there is nothing to show in that regard.
What’s Next For The Blackhawks?
The Chicago Blackhawks are now 0-2-0. They will wrap their season opening three game road trip with a game out east against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night. After that, they will head to Chicago for their home opener, which will take place on Tuesday.
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