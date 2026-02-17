Blackhawks News: Stanislav Berezhnoy Suspended, A Special Event Is Coming

“We were informed last week that Stanislav tested positive for a prohibited substance under the AHL/PHPA’s Performance Enhancing Substance Program." Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said. "While Stanislav did not knowingly take a prohibited substance, we believe his positive test is a result of a supplement he was consuming at the time. Stanislav has taken full responsibility for the situation, and the organization praises him for the maturity and accountability he has shown. The Blackhawks organization fully supports Stanislav and knows he will use this as an opportunity to grow as he continues his development.”