Blackhawks News: Stanislav Berezhnoy Suspended, A Special Event Is Coming

The Chicago Blackhawks and the rest of the National Hockey League don't return to game action until next week, but they are going to start ramping up practices this week. On Tuesday, it was an optional skate, as it will be on Wednesday.
Teuvo Teravainen is still over in Milan, as his Finnish team is set to take on Switzerland on Wednesday in the quarterfinal.
There is some news to report on the North American side of things as well. For one, goalie prospect Stanislav Berezhnoy has been suspended for 20 games for violating the AHL/PHPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program's terms.
“We were informed last week that Stanislav tested positive for a prohibited substance under the AHL/PHPA’s Performance Enhancing Substance Program." Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said. "While Stanislav did not knowingly take a prohibited substance, we believe his positive test is a result of a supplement he was consuming at the time. Stanislav has taken full responsibility for the situation, and the organization praises him for the maturity and accountability he has shown. The Blackhawks organization fully supports Stanislav and knows he will use this as an opportunity to grow as he continues his development.”
When something like this happens, there is a chance that it was not known by the player as it was happening. Still, responsibility will be taken by Berezhnoy for this mistake.
In other news, the Blackhawks sent out season ticket renewals on Tuesday. There is going to be a roughly two percent increase in the prices.
The NHL schedule is expanding to 84 regular-season games in 2025-26, but the Blackhawks will still only play 41 home games because they are scheduled to host what they are calling a "special event".
With the Winter Classic already scheduled for St. Lake City between the Utah Mammoth and Colorado Avalanche, and one Stadium Series game set between the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights in Dallas, it is unlikely to be an outdoor game.
It could be a trip to Europe, which would be Chicago's first since 2019, when they went to Berlin and Prague. With this team coming from a big market with the hype of being an "up and coming team", this isn't the last time the league will put them on a big stage.
