Blackhawks Perfect Offseason: Sign Connor Bedard, Draft Ivar Stenberg, Add High-End Winger

There is also a world where Stenberg is off the board by the time the Blackhawks come up to pick. In that case, they have to call an audible. Is Caleb Malhotra still there? Do they go off the board for the next best forward? Is one of the "big three" on defense enticing to them? At the end of the day, they must get it right if they don't want to set the franchise back another year.