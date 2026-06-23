Blackhawks Perfect Offseason: Sign Connor Bedard, Draft Ivar Stenberg, Add High-End Winger

The Chicago Blackhawks may not be a Stanley Cup contender in 2026-27, but they may be much better if they have a "perfect off-season".
The Chicago Blackhawks are entering one of their most important off-seasons in franchise history. If they are going to properly build around the franchise center, that is Connor Bedard, they don’t want him to continue being wasted on one of the league’s worst teams.
Speaking of Connor Bedard, he is currently a restricted free agent. The Blackhawks don’t want him to have to miss any time during training camp, so getting him signed sooner rather than later is the best way to keep that from happening.
Over his first 3 seasons in the NHL, Bedard has established himself as one of the best young forwards in the game. He has 75 goals and 128 assists for 203 points in 219 games played. After his 30-goal, 45-assist 2025-26 season (69 games played), he sent a message to the rest of the league.
Now, Bedard is in line for a long-term extension worth well north of $10 million per year. If the Blackhawks want to have their version of a perfect off-season, they must get him signed as soon as possible. Of course, they’d like to have it done before it really becomes a talking point on July 1st, but as long as it doesn’t linger, things will be fine.
On that same day, July 1st, free agency will open for the entire NHL. Although the options are dwindling, the Blackhawks need to make one or two additions. They have the cap space to bring in some notable players. A high-end winger, in particular, is their biggest need.
Making a big trade for someone who fits this bill is also on the table. The Blackhawks have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to both picks and prospects, which is what it will take to get a consequential player that fits their criteria.
A trade like that could be done at the 2026 NHL Draft, which takes place on Friday. It is unlikely that they will move the fourth overall pick, but those aforementioned assets are on the table.
With the fourth overall pick, the Blackhawks have what they hope is their last chance to draft a top-five prospect for a long time. Their last three drafts saw Connor Bedard, Artyom Levshunov, and Anton Frondell in the top four. In 2027, they hope not to be a lottery team again.
If Ivar Stenberg is sitting there when they come up to pick at four, you might see them run up to make the selection.
Stenberg fits in as far as age and skillset, and he's NHL-ready right out of the draft. Right away, he should be a middle-six forward at a minimum, with top-line potential.
There is also a world where Stenberg is off the board by the time the Blackhawks come up to pick. In that case, they have to call an audible. Is Caleb Malhotra still there? Do they go off the board for the next best forward? Is one of the "big three" on defense enticing to them? At the end of the day, they must get it right if they don't want to set the franchise back another year.
If Connor Bedard gets signed long before camp begins, they bring in a wingman for him, and make an impactful selection with the 4th overall pick, that would be good enough to consider it a "perfect off-season" with realistic expectations.
They could get off to a similar hot start in 2026-27 if they have an off-season like that and everyone stays mostly healthy throughout the year.
Of course, other issues with the team must be addressed as well. Adding a veteran defenseman, naming a captain, and working on the development of their players are incredibly important. Without these things happening, they won't feel better about the state of their organization by this time in 2027.
Things fell off the rails after a great October and November last year, but some of these issues being addressed could keep it from being a similar situation.
Realistically, nobody ever has a truly perfect off-season; rebuilding takes time. But there are realistic expectations for Kyle Davidson, the players, and the development staff this summer.
Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay up to date on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting on the article below on THN.com or by creating your own post in our community forum.