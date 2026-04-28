Blackhawks Player Grades: Connor Bedard Unsurprisingly Leads All Forwards

Andre Burakovsky would get an A-grade for his first half and an F-grade for his second half. His final grade is a D as a result. The bad outweighed the good in the end, which is why it’s not a C-grade. Burakovsky only had a handful of points once the colander flipped to 2026, despite playing most games on the top line with Connor Bedard. Jeff Blashill was loyal to a fault until the final few weeks of the season, when he finally started to demote Burakovsky. In addition to a lack of offense, he turned the puck over with tremendous frequency. He is exceptional at gaining the offensive zone, but he often takes that skill and ruins it by giving the puck away to the opposition. Overall, it was a year to forget.