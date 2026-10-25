Blackhawks Power Play Fails Them In 3-2 Loss To Panthers

Chicago Blackhawks
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Oct 25, 2026 10:28 PMPublished Oct 25, 2026 10:28 PM
The Chicago Blackhawks were defeated by the Florida Panthers on Sunday afternoon, largely because of their bad power play.
CHICAGO - The Chicago Blackhawks took on the Florida Panthers at the United Center for a Sunday afternoon matinee. With the Panthers being one of the elite teams in the NHL based on their pedigree, the Blackhawks knew they would have to match that level of play for 60 minutes if they were going to have a chance.
The Blackhawks are in the middle of a run against many of the league's top teams. Jeff Blashill spoke before the game about how this is a good thing for his young group as they work towards becoming a winner themselves.
The Blackhawks are currently a team that gets off to a great start early in the game and lets it fall apart shortly after taking a lead. Well, this game had a similar start.
The Blackhawks took a 1-0 lead at 2:34 of the first period. Kevin Korchinski, who was inserted into the lineup for this game, threw one towards the net that was batted out of midair to Ryan Greene, whose first of the year gave the Blackhawks the lead.
When the first period was over, however, it was 2-1 Panthers thanks to goals scored by Sandis Vilmanis and Matthew Tkachuk. Once again, the Blackhawks couldn't get out of the first period with the lead after going up 1-0.
Unlike most games so far this season, however, the Blackhawks didn't totally fall apart in the second period. After being blown out on the shot clock in the first period (15-6), they kept it even at 9 apiece in the second.
The Blackhawks also scored the only goal of the middle frame. Roman Kantserov scored on a low shot immediately after receiving a pass from Patrick Kane. Connor Bedard also collected an assist on the goal. That 2-2 score held through the second intermission.
In the third period, the Panthers began with the advantage in terms of overall play, but they were unable to break through before the Blackhawks started to find their legs. An unfortunate line change, however, allowed Lars Eller to skate in and snipe one past Spencer Knight with 2:23 remaining.
The Blackhawks desperately tried to tie it with Knight on the bench for the extra attacker, but they were unable to get it done. The 3-2 score held as the final.
The power play (and special teams in general) were the biggest issue for the Blackhawks in this game. They went a stunning 0/7 with the man advantage and allowed 1 power-play goal to Florida on their 4 tries.
If the Blackhawks converted on just one of their chances, they would have at minimum earned 1 standings point in the game. Instead, their league-worst power play got even worse, and they got nothing in the standings. For a team that has trouble scoring as it is, missing this many times on the power play is going to sink them even further.
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What’s Next For The Blackhawks?
The Chicago Blackhawks will end their 7-game homestand on Tuesday. They will welcome the Los Angeles Kings to the United Center. After that, they will hit the road for two games against the Detroit Red Wings and Boston Bruins.
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