Blackhawks Practice: Lines Put In Blender Ahead Of Avalanche Game

The Chicago Blackhawks changed up their practice lines during practice on Friday.
On Friday, the Chicago Blackhawks held a practice on Friday at the University of Denver. They will play the Colorado Avalanche one afternoon later.
The Avalanche has the top record in the National Hockey League, so this is a big challenge for the Blackhawks. Coming off a tough loss to the Nashville Predators on Thursday, however, they have a tremendous opportunity to bounce back in a big way.
During this Friday's practice at DU, head coach Jeff Blashill had his forward lines in the blender with the same defense pairs.
Greene-Bedard-Burakovsky
Moore-Nazar-Teravainen
Bertuzzi-Dickinson-Mikheyev
Donato-Foligno-Slaggert
Vlasic-Crevier
Grzelcyk-Levshunov
Murphy-Rinzel
Teravainen makes his way back into the top six with this setup, playing alongside Frank Nazar and Oliver Moore.
Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar stay as the 1-2 punch down the middle, with Jason Dickinson and Nick Foligno as the bottom six centers. You can't help but wonder if Oliver Moore will get played down the middle again this season. He looked better in that role while some of the other centers were out.
Kevin Korchinski remains with the big club, but he doesn't look to be getting into this next game against the Avalanche. If he doesn't play on Sunday against the Utah Mammoth, he's probably not playing before Wyatt Kaiser comes back.
The fact that the weekend is a back-to-back situation will force Blashill to start both Spencer Knight and Arvid Soderblom in goal.
