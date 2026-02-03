Blackhawks Practice: Oliver Moore & Ryan Greene Switch Spots

The Chicago Blackhawks held practice on Tuesday following a huge win over the San Jose Sharks the night before. This comes before their final game before the Olympic break, a road match against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday.
Nick Foligno, who has missed the last couple of games with an undisclosed injury, skated as an extra. However, Jeff Blashill expects him to go against the Jackets on Wednesday. Sam Lafferty was the other extra forward.
On defense, Artyom Levshunov was the extra, as indicated last week. After a quick switch during the game against the Sharks, the defense pairs were back to normal during practice.
Nazar-Bedard-Bertuzzi
Teravainen-Moore-Burakovsky
Donato-Dickinson-Mikheyev
Dach-Greene-Slaggert
Lafferty/Foligno
Vlasic-Crevier
Kaiser-Rinzel
Grzelcyk-Murphy
Levshunov
Söderblom
Spencer Knight was not at practice for Chicago. It was a maintenance day for the rising star netminder.
The big switch came forward. All of the lines are the same as the Sharks game, except for one glaring swap. Ryan Greene and Oliver Moore switched roles.
Moore is up to the second line with Teuvo Teravainen and Andre Burakovsky, while Greene is down to the fourth line with Colton Dach and Landon Slaggert.
There are no performance issues that led to this switch. Each guy is versatile enough to play both roles, but Jeff Blashill is trying to figure out which combo works best for his group.
With Burakovsky struggling lately, adding Moore to the line brings more speed and creativity. This could be a way to get him going again.
Foligno and Lafferty rotated in and out on the fourth line. Foligno playing on Wednesday will be a chance for him to play against one of his former teams. He was the captain there, as well, so it holds a special place in his heart.
Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay updated on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.
