Blackhawks Practice: Rinzel & Korchinski Called Up, Line Combinations

The Chicago Blackhawks had a full practice on Wednesday, and it included two call-ups.
The Chicago Blackhawks had a full group at practice on Wednesday. Teuvo Teravainen is still in Milan participating in the Winter Olympic Games, and Wyatt Kaiser is out with an injury.
On Tuesday, Jeff Blashill gave an update on Kaiser, saying he hopes that it doesn’t linger into March. He also confirmed he won’t be ready right away after the break. It’s a hard timeline to predict based on this knowledge.
Kaiser was placed on IR on Wednesday, but it’s retroactive to February 4th. Ahead of this practice, the Blackhawks called up Sam Rinzel and Kevin Korchinski.
Greene-Bedard-Burakovsky
Moore-Nazar-Bertuzzi
Donato-Dickinson-Mikheyev
Dach-Foligno-Slaggert
Lafferty
Vlasic-Crevier
Grzelcyk-Murphy
Korchinski-Rinzel
Levshunov
When Teravainen returns, one of those forwards, likely Colton Dach or Landon Slaggert, will join Sam Lafferty as an extra. With Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar separated, due to Bedard taking faceoffs again, the overall depth is much stronger.
Before the break, the Blackhawks put Artyom Levshunov on a development program that includes him staying in the NHL as a healthy scratch. Is that over? Unless they go back to dressing seven defensemen, it looks like it will continue for a while based on these pairs in practice.
Every game Kaiser misses may be an opportunity for Korchinski to show what he’s developed in his game. The now two-time AHL All-Star is a very talented player, and now he’s getting another chance in the NHL (for now).
Chicago is scheduled to practice again in full on Thursday and Friday before having an off day on Saturday.
