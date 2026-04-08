Blackhawks Practice: Update On Oliver Moore, Lines, More Ahead Of Final Four Games

With four games remaining in the schedule, the Chicago Blackhawks had a good practice on Wednesday.
The Chicago Blackhawks are set to play their final four games of the season, all at the United Center. The final home stand begins on Thursday night against the Carolina Hurricanes, who have locked up the Metropolitan Division Title.
To prepare for a team like that, which is still playing for the top seed in the Eastern Conference, the Blackhawks held a practice on Wednesday. This one was at the United Center rather than Blackhawks Ice Center because a team photo was taken before practice.
During practice, the line rushes gave some insight into what they might look like on Thursday night against the Hurricanes.
Teravainen-Bedard-Lardis
Bertuzzi-Frondell-Mikheyev
Donato-Nazar-Burakovsky
Mangiapane-Greene-Slaggert
Vlasic-Crevier
Kaiser-Rinzel
Korchinski-Del Mastro
Knight
Soderblom
Extras: Boisvert, Lafferty, Toninato
It seems like Sacha Boisvert won't be in the lineup on Thursday. That would mean he has yet to play a home game, as he's only been in the lineup on the road since signing his entry-level contract.
With Andrew Mangiapane remaining in the lineup, Andre Burakovsky is going to jump back in as well, which is what will keep Boisvert, Sam Lafferty, and Dominic Toninato out.
After practice ended for all of the healthy players, Oliver Moore skated in a gray non-contact sweater. Jeff Blashill said he may get in one or two more games before the season ends, but wouldn't say for sure. This feels very 50/50 right now.
If Moore does return to the lineup, there are a lot of options at center. Some of those options would have to play on the wing up and down the lineup, too. Going into next season, this lineup has a lot of diversity in terms of the ability to play multiple positions.
In the morning, the Chicago chapter of the PHWA announced Spencer Knight as their nominee for the Masterton Trophy, which goes to the player who best exemplifies perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey. It's a well-deserved honor for Knight, who joined the Blackhawks via trade in 2025.
A handful of former Blackhawks are nominated alongside Knight with their current clubs. That list includes Taylor Hall, Laurent Brossoit, Jonathan Toews, and Kevin Lankinen. All 32 nominees have incredible stories and are deserving of this recognition, whether they win the award or not.
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