Blackhawks Prospect Camp: Ryan Roobroeck Believes In Top Line With Sacha Boisvert, AJ Spellacy

The Chicago Blackhawks will use an interesting top line against the St. Louis Blues in the Prospect Challenge.
The Chicago Blackhawks prospects are going to take on the St. Louis Blues prospects on Monday night at USG Center at Blackhawks Ice Center. They have had three practices to prepare for this event.
Lines were established throughout, and it seems like their top line will feature three of the top forwards who are attending this camp. Sacha Boisvert is expected to center AJ Spellacy and Ryan Roobroeck.
Spellacy and Boisvert are a little bit older, while Roobroeck was just selected in the 2026 NHL Draft. All three of them play a different game from one another, but the type that could compliment as a trio.
Spellacy has already played in these prospect games and has even had some exciting preseason moments with Chicago before ultimately returning to his major junior team. Boisvert made his NHL debut at the end of last season, following a disappointing ending with Boston University.
Both Spellacy and Boisvert are trying to make the Blackhawks out of camp, but it is more likely that they will get some seasoning in the AHL with the Rockford IceHogs. Regardless, they both have impactful NHL ceilings.
Roobroeck is getting a nice opportunity to show his tools on this line. He is going to return to the Guelph Storm no matter what, so he has a limited amount of time to make himself noticeable. He believes that being a part of this line could do that.
"Those guys [have] a lot of experience between both of them," Roobroeck said of his linemates. "Being able to play with those guys is great. [I want to] take any information I can."
Whether it's for the betterment of the team or everyone's long term development, this is good trio to use. They all have a certain level of physicality in their game, but they also have skills that should allow them to find the back of the net with frequency.
"I think offensively, we will be able to produce if we play together," Roobroeck said when asked about what the line will look to accomplish.
You can also assume that there will be an emphasis on being hard to play against, based on his follow-up answer to tips he got from his linemates:
"A little bit in the defensive zone, just how the structure is and how they want to play. Just that and a little bit off the offensive rush, figuring out how they are and where they are on the ice is going to be huge."
Down in the lineup is going to be Marek Vanacker, who can drive his own line in an event like this, which should allow the Blackhawks to keep pace with a group of Blues prospects who possess a lot of skill.
After one of the practices, Rockford IceHogs coach Jared Nightengale (who is also running this team), confirmed that upper management created the lineup and wants to see Roobroeck, Boisvert, and Spellacy togehter. It makes sense, considering they are three of the forwards most likely to become impact pros.
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