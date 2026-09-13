Blackhawks Prospect Camp: Taige Harding Is Leading Defense So Far

The Chicago Blackhawks have a notable player in Taige Harding, who is leading the defensemen at prospect camp.
The Chicago Blackhawks have a surplus of young defensemen. Some are already in the NHL, while others are in development leagues around the world.
There are also some good ones at this year’s prospect camp, where a group of Blackhawks prospects is preparing for the 2026 Prospect Showcase against the St. Louis Blues.
Leading the way for that group on the blue line is Taige Harding. Chicago selected Harding with their 3rd-round pick (91st overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft. At 24, he is one of the older players at the tournament, and he is standing out.
Harding is a big player. At 6’7” and 236 lbs, he’s one of the largest players in the organization. He uses every bit of that size on the ice as well. For being as big as he is, he skates well, too.
During these practices, he has looked like the number one defenseman at the event. It is lining up as if he is going to be on the top pair against the Blues. Jake Furlong is his likely partner on the ice. During drills of all kinds, Harding seems to have a grasp of what’s expected, and he feels good about it.
"Everything's kind of just getting ready for mini-camp," Harding said about what he's working on. "Help the younger guys; this is my second one now, so I feel pretty comfortable. Just kind of work on the details and get back into game shape."
Throughout the year, Taige Harding is going to spend his time with the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL. This is another good opportunity for him to develop down there and learn for another year.
"For me, personally, it's making an impression," Harding said. "Everything I can so the staff knows who I am; prove I belong here."
If Harding were a perfectly sound prospect, he would be in line to make his NHL debut this season, but it isn't likely. There is a lot for him to work on within his game, and he recognizes that.
"Being a big guy, skating," Harding said. "At this level, everyone skates so well. I think I do skate pretty well, but just being more fluid, being a little quicker in some areas. [I have to] continue working on that and just using my brain; make sure I don't get caught."
When Harding was asked who he models his game after, he mentioned St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko. Of course, that is a high ceiling for a large defenseman with that skill set. Parayko was a top-pair caliber defenseman on a team that won the Stanley Cup in his prime, so it's a good goal for him to have.
"Taige took huge strides last year," IceHogs head coach Jared Nightengale said of his defenseman. "With his size, when he plays with an edge, I think he's going to make us a heck of a hockey team."
The plan for Harding in Rockford is for him to be on the penalty kill, play against top lines, and bring a physical presence to the team at even strength. When asked who Harding's ideal partner would be, coach Nightingale said he didn't have one particular person in mind.
Of course, there is a lot of fluidity to AHL lineups due to the nature of the league, but Nightingale did say that an offensive defenseman would work well with someone like Harding, who leaves a lot of "outs" with his stay-at-home nature.
There are not many players of Harding's size in pro hockey. Just because a player is big doesn't make them good. When Harding is on the ice, there are other big players, but his game is much more noticeable than most.
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