Blackhawks Prospect Featured On Top Young Players List

With the 18th overall pick of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, the Chicago Blackhawks selected forward Sacha Boisvert. Since then, the 19-year-old forward has been among the Blackhawks' most promising young players.

Now, Boisvert has gotten some big-time praise, as he has made Ryan Kennedy's top players 21 years old or younger list for The Hockey News. Boisvert picked up the No. 73 spot on Kennedy's list.

When looking at how Boisvert has played early on in his collegiate career, it is understandable that he has made this list. The young forward had a strong freshman year with the University of North Dakota in 2024-25, as he posted 18 goals and 32 points in 37 games. He is also now having a good start to the 2025-26 season with Boston University, as he has recorded one goal and nine points in nine games thus far.

With numbers like these, it is hard not to be impressed with Boisvert. The young forward has the tools to blossom into an impactful NHL player and could very well be a big part of the Blackhawks' future as they continue to trend in the right direction.