Blackhawks Prospect Jack Pridham, Kitchener Rangers Advance To Memorial Cup Final

Chicago Blackhawks prospect Jack Pridham and the Kitchener Rangers are headed to the Memorial Cup Final.
The Chicago Blackhawks have to be proud of Jack Pridham, who has represented them well in the Memorial Cup. For being a former 3rd round pick (92nd overall) in 2024, he has elevated himself into a prospect worth watching every time he plays.
On Tuesday, his team, the Kitchener Rangers, punched their ticket to the Memorial Cup Final as the top seed. Their win over the Chicoutimi Sagueneens made them 3-0, and Pridham scored in all three (four total goals).
Pridham's goal was a blast from the point. He also collected an assist in what turned out to be a 3-2 final. Pridham's marker stood as the game-winner as Kitchener's third of the match.
This will be Kitchener's seventh trip to the Memorial Cup Final, which is a CHL record. When they won the OHL Championship, they felt that they could get to this point, and they have. It's hard to consider anyone other than Pridham as their MVP.
Kitchener will have to wait to see who their opponent is going to be on Sunday in the championship. The Kelowna Rockets still have to play the Everett Silvertips to close out the Round Robin. The results of that will determine if a tie breaker is needed or who will play in the semi-final with a chance to meet Kitchener.
Everett vs Kelowna can be found on NHL Network at 8 PM CT on Wednesday.
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