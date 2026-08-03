Blackhawks Prospect Mason West Made His Mark On Team USA At World Junior Summer Showcase

The Chicago Blackhawks took a risk on Mason West, and it seems to be paying off so far.
The Chicago Blackhawks took a decent-sized risk when they traded back into the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft to select Mason West with the 29th overall pick. At the time, he was still committed to his senior year football season at Edina High School in Minnesota, and hockey was on the back burner (despite claiming it would eventually be his main focus).
The reason West was so set on playing out his final season was that he felt loyal to his teammates and community. His desire to win a state title (Minnesota) in football as the starting quarterback was strong, and he completed his goal back in November. His football championship gives him one in both hockey and football.
After football season, West headed back to his USHL team, the Fargo Force, where he had 10 goals and 15 assists for 25 points in 38 games played.
Last week, West participated in the World Junior Summer Showcase as a member of Team USA. He is hoping to make the team when the time comes in December, and this was a great audition for him.
Throughout the event, West used his size to create space for himself and his teammates. He showed off his knack for making plays, and the tools that make a power forward were on full display.
In the final game, a 7-2 win over Team Canada, West had two assists. One of his assists came on Team USA's third goal, which went on to become the official game-winner.
West is going to be a wing in the NHL, and they want him to develop as a big power forward who skates well, protects the puck using his size, and becomes hard to play against in all three zones. A baseline that will allow him to reach those goals is already in place, and it was on display at this event.
In the fall, West is going to play for Michigan State, where he will be surrounded by elite prospects and go against top NCAA players every week. Competing in the Big Ten and then possibly the NCAA Tournament for a year or two will be a great challenge for him before potentially turning pro down the line.
It was hard to buy into the idea of him being a two-sport athlete one year after being drafted in the NHL, but Kyle Davidson and the staff believed in what makes him a special hockey player. It is also a great character move to stay loyal to his football teammates, and everyone involved was rewarded for trusting him.
Davidson has taken some risks with his draft selections, but a lot of them have paid off. West is a "project", but the early signs are already showing promise.
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