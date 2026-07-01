Blackhawks Prospect Ryan Roobroeck Models His Game After 2 Superstar Power Forwards

"I've altered the question when I talk to them: who would you buy a ticket to watch play versus who do you think you play like?" Doneghy said. "[Roobroeck] can score, he's 6'3", he gets around the ice very well for a big guy. I mean, everyone in there would love for him to turn into [Draisaitl or Rantanen]. Time will tell. I appreciate that they want to be that level of player."