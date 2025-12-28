Blackhawks Prospect Vaclav Nestrasil Took Over Day Two Of World Junior Championships

The World Junior Championships are well underway now. Teams are starting to get through their second games of group play. On Saturday, after a brilliant start to the tournament one day prior, the Blackhawks had two of their three prospects at the event going.

AJ Spellacy and the United States pulled off a slim 2-1 victory over Switzerland. Spellacy didn't have any points, but he and his line did what they had to do to contribute to the victory.

Vaclav Nestrasil, however, led his Czechia team to a dominant 7-2 win over Denmark. Nestrasil had his first goal of the tournament, along with another assist in the win. He has been as key a contributor as anyone in Czechia's lineup at the moment.

In fact, Nestrasil is right there with Gavin McKenna for the most productive player through two games. His teammate, Tomas Galvas, is the only player with five points, one more than Nestrasil, McKenna, and a handful of other players who have four.

Next up in the tournament is just a two-game slate on Sunday. Anton Frondell and Team Sweden will play against Switzerland, while Finland will battle Latvia.

All three Blackhawks prospects participating in this year's edition of the World Juniors have a chance to medal. With the team taking steps at the NHL level, seeing that there is more help on the way is a major win for GM Kyle Davidson.

Nestrasil, in particular, is on a development curve that nobody expected. Not only is he one of the top scoring freshman in college hockey playing for UMass, but he's also showing up big in this tournament so far. Czechia's chance to win the whole thing is in large part because of him. He is looking like a draft steal (25th overall in the 2025 NHL Draft).

